Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,143 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $304,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283,141 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

