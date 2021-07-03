Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $304.10 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $304,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.