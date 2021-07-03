Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Popular worth $296,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.22. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

