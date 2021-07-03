Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 134,439 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Popular worth $296,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $75.51 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

