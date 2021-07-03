Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $282.38 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $282,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

