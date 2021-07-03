Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 59,905 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $290,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.