Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

