FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,046 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.27% of Autoliv worth $103,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

