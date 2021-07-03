FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,063 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $631.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

