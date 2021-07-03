FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,312 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $77,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 97,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

