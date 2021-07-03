FIL Ltd Has $115.10 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $115,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

