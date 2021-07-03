XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

