Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:EFR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.