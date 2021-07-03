Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

