OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 61.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 97.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

