Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ETY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.