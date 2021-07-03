Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of ETY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.36.
