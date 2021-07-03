Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in June

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 3,684,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Shares of TBVPF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Thai Beverage Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

