Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 10,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

