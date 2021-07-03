Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Declines By 22.0%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVOS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.