Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.