Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $263.16 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $263,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.73 and a 1-year high of $178.17. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

