49,487 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

