Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

KTRA opened at $1.93 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

