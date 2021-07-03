Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.