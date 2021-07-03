Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARYD. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.50 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

