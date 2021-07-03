Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 89 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PYPL stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.19. The company has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

