Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,081 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.40 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00.

