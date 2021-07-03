ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $6,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7,979.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ opened at $126.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.99.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

