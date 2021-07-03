Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $493,000.

Shares of MONCU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

