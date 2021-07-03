SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

