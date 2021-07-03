Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €139.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €140.00 ($164.71).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €133.88 ($157.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €131.97. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

