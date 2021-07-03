Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

