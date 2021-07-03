Fountain (FTN) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Fountain has a total market cap of $884,860.79 and $11,747.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00756082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.58 or 0.07728417 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

