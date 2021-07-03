0x Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $588.28 million and $43.81 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00756082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.58 or 0.07728417 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

