Tokes Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,807.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 498.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Tokes has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $1,807.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002372 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

