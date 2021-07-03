First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $222,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.65 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.