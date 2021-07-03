First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $156.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

