First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

