First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 266 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.