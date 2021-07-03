First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $392.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $396.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

