First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEA opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

