Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $392,029,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

