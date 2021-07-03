Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.