Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,291 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HST stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

