Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.