Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

