BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

