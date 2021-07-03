BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

