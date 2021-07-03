BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $63.13 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

