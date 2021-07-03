-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

CZR stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

