Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $72.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.